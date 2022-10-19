The Cabinet Ministers met under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, on Monday 17th October 2022 and made several significant decisions to improve the well-being of our people.



The following are the decisions taken:

Cabinet has approved the repeal of the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act by way of an amendment to the Public Health Act. On passage of the amendment in the National Assembly, all COVID-19 legislative protocols will be discontinued, including the requirement to wear face coverings. However, your Government encourages the wearing of face coverings in hospitals and health centers. If any further COVID-19 health protocols are needed, they can be enacted by way of the proposed amended Public Health Act.

Secondly, additional funds were approved for the Ministry of Health to support the operation and maintenance of the hospital services within the Federation including the purchase of pharmaceutical and medical supplies. Your government is ensuring that the health services sector can function at its optimal capacity.

Cabinet has approved the establishment of a “Promotion for Experienced and Proficient Taskforce” charged with gathering evidence and conducting research, to recommend policies for a robust appointment and promotion mechanism in the Civil Service.

This mechanism will contemplate persons who have been working for many years, gained specific technical knowledge, obtained professional training but have not obtained an undergraduate degree.

This initiative creates the opportunity to co-construct cultural change in the Civil Service and signals your Government’s commencement of transparent and professional public sector reform.

Finally, Cabinet was informed that Representative for Nevis 9 Hon. Mark Brantley was appointed Leader of the Opposition by His Excellency the Governor-General on Monday 10th October 2022.