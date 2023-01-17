The Cabinet Ministers met under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, on Monday, 16th January 2023 and made several significant decisions to improve the well-being of our people.

The Cabinet approved financial assistance to the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) to procure rental power generation capacity of an additional 6 megawatts (6 MW). This intervention is critically important to avert possible load shedding given that SKELEC has planned overhauls and other repairs to its current power generation fleet commencing by the end of January 2023. Notwithstanding, the Cabinet continues to receive and review renewable energy proposals in its thrust to reduce fossil fuel consumption and electricity costs to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

An adequate, reliable, and safe supply of potable water is essential to the health and development of our nation. In this regard, Cabinet approved a proposal for the construction of a 3 million gallon per day, seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant. The approved project will also include a 2-megawatt (2 MW) wind farm which will power the desalination plant. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to encourage persons to use water wisely and continue to exercise water conservation practices while additional water supply options continue to be explored.