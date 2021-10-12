PRESS RELEASE: SUGAR CURATE
Basseterre St. Kitts, October 12, 2021— Thought-provoking online series,
“The Show” returned for a second season on Sunday 10th October 2021.
The first season premiered on 31st January 2021 and received huge
popularity within the airing of just a few episodes touching on social topics
including feminism, regional integration and local music industry. The Show
gathered more than 23,000 views over 18 live streams across several social
media pages on Facebook and YouTube in its first season which concluded
on June 20.
Positively changing the direction and perspective of local shows, The
Show’s interactive and casual forum allows the younger generation to be
comfortable expressing their authentic voice on issues affecting our society.
The independent, non-partisan online series also seeks to encourage critical
thinking as it leads youths to participate in decision-making and change
through a platform catered to the younger generation.
Jolander Isaac, Alester Thomas, Iana Franks and Sackeon Greene are
the young and vibrant personalities cohosting the highly awaited second
season where they will candidly exchange their ideas and opinions, debate
and highlight topics that impact everyday life and our communities.
The incorporation of entertaining presentations, engaging guests and
continuous technological innovation has clearly distinguished this show
from many others in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.
For more information about The Show, visit Facebook, Instagram, and
YouTube pages.