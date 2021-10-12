PRESS RELEASE: SUGAR CURATE

Basseterre St. Kitts, October 12, 2021— Thought-provoking online series,

“The Show” returned for a second season on Sunday 10th October 2021.



The first season premiered on 31st January 2021 and received huge

popularity within the airing of just a few episodes touching on social topics

including feminism, regional integration and local music industry. The Show

gathered more than 23,000 views over 18 live streams across several social

media pages on Facebook and YouTube in its first season which concluded

on June 20.



Positively changing the direction and perspective of local shows, The

Show’s interactive and casual forum allows the younger generation to be

comfortable expressing their authentic voice on issues affecting our society.

The independent, non-partisan online series also seeks to encourage critical

thinking as it leads youths to participate in decision-making and change

through a platform catered to the younger generation.



Jolander Isaac, Alester Thomas, Iana Franks and Sackeon Greene are

the young and vibrant personalities cohosting the highly awaited second

season where they will candidly exchange their ideas and opinions, debate

and highlight topics that impact everyday life and our communities.

The incorporation of entertaining presentations, engaging guests and

continuous technological innovation has clearly distinguished this show

from many others in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.



For more information about The Show, visit Facebook, Instagram, and

YouTube pages.