BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 30th March 2020)-Having received police reports that some individuals are not staying at home during curfew hours for the state of emergency set two days ago, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Timothy Harris today announced a 24-hour total lockdown system spanning some three days, effective tomorrow night (Tuesday 31st March 2020).

“The Cabinet of Ministers has determined that, after consultation with the Police High Command, the National COVID-19 Working Group, the Chief Medical Officer and the Medical Chief of Staff of the JNF General Hospital, there be a 24-hour curfew, a total lockdown, from 7:00pm Tuesday 31st March to 6:00am Friday 3rd April in the first instance,” he explained during a live broadcast address to the nation.

He added: It means that the current regulations will be repealed and new regulations made in which no one, except the security forces and other security personnel, the health care officers, technical emergency officers of utilities including telecoms, and media personnel, will be allowed out of their residences.

Dr. Harris in his opening remarks stated: “My fellow citizens and residents, last Saturday, in an effort to further protect and keep you safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, His Excellency the Governor General proclaimed a State of Emergency in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Under the Emergency Powers Act, my Government instituted Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, SR&O No. 7 of 2020.

According to him: “These Regulations were necessary to slow the transmission of the virus from one person to another, including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers. As we interrupt human-to-human transmission, we can be more effective in identifying, isolating and caring for patients. The sooner treatment can start, the better it will be for all of us.”

Dr. Harris added: “Despite a clear statement that all citizens must stay at home except in certain very limited situations, the Police High Command has reported that many persons have chosen to disobey these regulations. Irresponsible behaviour will not be tolerated. Offenders will be promptly arrested and charged.” The Minister of National Security pointed out that individuals who break the lockdown will be prosecuted.



“We will not hesitate to prosecute those found in breach of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations. We are in a war and this war we must win. Together we must be united with all of us doing our part to ensure our safety that of our families, communities and, by extension, our beloved Country. This is not a time for reckless behaviour. Sober, responsible behaviour is essential.”

