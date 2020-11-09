BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 9th November 2020)- Apart from the deceased’s dad, police say other people tried to assist the woman who recently got killed after coming into contact with a live electrical line on Thursday 5th November 2020.



Dead is 46-year-old Judy Hanley of Bath Village, Nevis.



Information received from the Police Public Relations Office reveals that officers responded to a report at Bath Village sometime after 5 a.m. and, upon arrival, they found Hanley’s lifeless body on the ground inside her father’s yard.



Investigations so far have revealed that at about 5 a.m., she went to visit her father, Bennette Williams, and that while she was walking towards the house, it is believed that she came into contact with a live electrical line that was hanging inside the yard.



Reportedly, a number of persons tried to assist her, including Williams, but were unsuccessful.



Williams received burns to one of his feet. He was taken to the Alexandra Hospital where he is warded in a stable condition.



The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced Hanley dead.



An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.



Persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391/5392 or their nearest Police Station.