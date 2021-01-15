BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 15th January 2021)-Information from police indicates that other people were around during a recent shooting incident at Lower Thibou Avenue in Central Basseterre that resulted in double murder of two young men from the community.



Dead are 20-year-old Lamont Heyliger of McKnight and 19-year-old Jahquan Merritt of Fort Thomas Road who were fatally wounded on Monday 11th January 2021 sometime after 6 p.m.



Police say “preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Heyliger, Merritt and other persons were in a shed when an individual shot both men.”



To date, a suspect has been taken into police custody for questioning in regard to a recent shooting incident at Lower Thibou Avenue in Central Basseterre that resulted in double murder of two young men from the community.

Two days later on Wednesday 13th January, the police public relations department informed that “one person is in custody assisting Police with investigations into a fatal shooting incident that occurred at Lower Thibou Avenue.”



On the day in question, police say several units responded and that upon arrival, Heyliger’s motionless body was met laying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds about the body.



Police say Merritt sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service ambulance.



The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced Heyliger dead while Merritt succumbed to his injuries that same night.



Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.



Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.



The deaths of Heyliger and Merritt are the first recorded homicides for 2021 in St.Kitts-Nevis.