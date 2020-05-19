BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 19th May 2020)- Police officers have been monitoring the line outside the Electoral Office on Central Street in Basseterre as the numbers of visitors has increased on the heels of the announcement of the 2020 General Elections, slated for Friday 5th May to be followed by the nomination of candidates on Wednesday 27th May.

This media house -which is in close proximity to that the building- has observed that compared to the past one to two weeks amidst the novel coronavirus, today (Tuesday 19th May) has seen a growth in numbers of visitors to that office now under watch by police officers.

Upon a visit to the area, two police officers were seen as visitors lined up, following the social distancing rules.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, in an address to the nation on Monday 18th May ‘rung the bell’ in signaling the date for the upcoming election now that the five-year cycle of his administration has ended.

“Yes, a safer and brighter future is possible with Team Unity, and with your mandate we will deliver on this commitment for a stronger and safer future. For that reason, I have asked the Governor General for an election to be called. Election is important and it will bring certainty to our Federation, it will enhance confidence in our Country and, in my view, preserve our democracy.”

He added: “His Excellency has advised me that today, Monday, 18th May, 2020, he will appoint Returning Officers in all eleven (11) constituencies in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis pursuant to the National Assembly Elections Act.”

Dr. Harris went on to say: “His Excellency has further advised that Writs of Election will be issued for the Election of Members to serve in the National Assembly. The date for Nomination of Candidates will be Wednesday, 27th May 2020, and those of you who are registered will vote for the candidate of your choice on Election Day, which is Friday, 5th June 2020.”

Meanwhile Leader of the opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, in a response to the election announcement that day commented “Fellow citizens and residents, comrades and friends, the St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party is very excited that Timothy Harris has finally announced the date for the next general election…”

He said the Party is prepared.

“It is enthusiastic and it is fully mobilized to contest the election with the bounds of the rule of law and in a manner that is free, fair and free from fear to all participating parties , and so I take this opportunity to assure you the NextGenSKN St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party –the machinery-is organized ; it is well-oiled and it is running on all cylinders.”

According to Dr. Douglas: “Unlike the outgoing regime, our Party is ready and anxious to face the people of St.Kitts and Nevis. We are confident; confident that our citizens and residents have had an opportunity to compare and contrast and have determined that over the last five years our country has bene moving in the wrong direction under a despotic, nepotistic, incompetent and uncaring government.

“The time has come for the people of St.Kitts and Nevis to exercise the power of their franchise and elect the leadership they deserve with joyful expectation for a brighter future for us all.”