BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 1st November 2021)- Police on Wednesday 3rd November 2021 issued a wanted warrant for the arrest of a 43-year-old man said to have committed a “serious crime” committed in July 2021.

Being looked for by police is Phillips Village resident Robert Wilson.

A source at the police department shared the information sometime before 5:00PM that day.

Members of the public have been criticizing why the police have not stated exactly what the offense is while those who claim to be in the know have indicated what category of crime the individual is accused of.

The wanted man is said to be from St.Kitts. He is described as having a dark complexion with dark, cut hair and brown eyes. Furthermore, police say he is 5′ 8″ with a medium build.

Details of the wanted poster say: A WARRANT IS IN EXISTENCE FOR THE ARREST OF ROBERT WILSON OF PHILLIPS VILLAGE FOR A SERIOUS CRIME WHICH WAS COMMITTED IN JULY 2021.

ROBERT WILSON IS BEING ASKED TO PRESENT HIMSELF TO THE NEAREST POLICE STATION.

ANYONE WHO SEES HIM OR KNOWS OF HIS WHEREABOUTS IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE TABERNACLE POLICE STATION AT 465-7227, THE BASSETERRE POLICE STATION AT 465-2241, THE NEAREST POLICE STATION OR CALL THE CRIME HOTLINE AT 707. ALL INFORMATION SHARED WILL BE TREATED AS CONFIDENTIAL.

Up to press time on Thursday 4th November, there was no update on this matter.