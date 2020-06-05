BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 5th June 2020)-Police on St.Kitts are investigating the death of a Saddlers Village farmer- popularly known as ‘Kwondo’ and ‘Honey Man’- found dead in a mountain area of that community with wounds about his body.

Police on St.Kitts are investigating the death of 55-year-old Stenneth Harvey of Saddlers Village.

Reportedly, police responded to a report of a murder at Saddlers Mountain on Friday 29th May 2020 May 29, sometime after 5 PM. Upon arrival, they found Harvey’s motionless body lying on a dirt track with several lacerations.

The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead and members of the Forensic Unit processed the scene.

Up to press time, there was no information provided from an autopsy report as to the exact cause of death.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 662-3468 or their nearest Police Station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.