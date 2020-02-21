BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 21st February 2020) – Police are currently trying to track down the whereabouts of a man who recently raped a female.

Reportedly, the authorities are investigating that sexual assault incident which occurred in the Basseterre area on Tuesday 11th February 2020 close to 8 p.m.

It is said that the female was attacked and assaulted by a masked male.

Police are making a special appeal to persons who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252 and also via cell phone at 665-3091.

Individuals may also contact their nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707 if they have information that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

In December 2019, this media house conducted an exclusive interview with a well-known security expert and owner of H & H Hodge Security Services Ltd., Juni ‘Scrape’ Hodge, who gave some safety tips for females to keep in mind while walking to and from home or any other locations at nights and even in the day time.

In light of this most recent sexual assault incident, such tips will be spotlighted in this article.

According to Hodge: “Call somebody ahead of the time when you’re going or where you’re going to so as to let them know that you’re on your way so at least the person would be expecting you at a particular time if you are going to walk by yourself.”

“The second thing is get somebody to go with you-preferably an adult- to accompany you. Thirdly, walk in areas that are populated with people, as in where a lot of people are around so that people can see you. Try to avoid the lonely roads and bushy roads and don’t take your time while your walk but instead walk briskly and even if you keep your head straight, keep looking left and right so that you can observe your surroundings and be alert of any suspicious person you see,” he encouraged.

The security expert also advises females that if they have a bag to put their hand in it. On this point, he did not share any further details out of concern not to provide insight to would be perpetrators.