BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 4th September 2020) – A 17-year-old teenager has died after experiencing difficulty at sea in Nevis, and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Investigations so far, however, have revealed that sometime after 2 p.m. on Monday 31st August 2020, the teenager was at Gallows Bay in Charlestown when he experienced difficulties at sea.

Efforts by members of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. The District Medical Doctor arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the area.

An autopsy will be performed shortly to determine the exact cause of death.

Up to press time on Thursday 3rd September, there was no further update coming from police.