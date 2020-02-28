BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 28th February 2020) – A male scooter driver of a recent hit and run accident, who struck a female pedestrian injuring her on Valentine’s Day (Friday 14th February 2020) along the Bay Road in Basseterre, did not have a valid driver’s license, according to police.

Apart from the three charges laid against 23-year-old Sylvester Caines of Nevis Street currently out on bail, police say he is expected to be summons for three additional offenses.

Six days after that hit and run incident, the suspect who was being sought was arrested and charged in the traffic matter involving pedestrian Sahara Bussue Ugboh of McKnight. She is believed to be in her 20s or 30s.

According to the local authorities, the incident occurred in the vicinity of the roundabout at Port Zante. Police say Ugboh was left with minor injuries after she was struck by a scooter while crossing the street. She was treated at the JNF Hospital and discharged.



Furthermore, as reported, police at the Traffic Department have charged Caines for the offences of Careless Driving, Failing to Report a Traffic Accident within 24 hours and Failing to Stop at the said accident.

He was charged on Thursday 20th February and has since been released on bail.

Police say Caines was also informed that he will receive a summons for the offences of Driving a Vehicle Without a Valid Licence, Driving a Vehicle Without Insurance and Driving an Unregistered Vehicle. The scooter used in the incident is currently in Police custody.





A video captured from a vehicle dash camera, circulated on social media, shows when the woman is hit as she falls to the ground while carrying her shopping plastic bag from RAMS supermarket and also what appears to be her work bag. This media house understands that the truck driver whose video recording captured the accident came to a stop to allow the pedestrian,who was making her way from the supermarket, to cross the street.

After colliding with the pedestrian, the driver is seen briefly losing control of the scooter before switching from the westerly street lane in continuing his east direction travel. A male outside the supermarket is also observed assisting the woman who gets up on her own-without her bags- while holding her face following the impact.





Head of the Traffic Department Superintendent Trevor Mills is urging motorists to adhere to all traffic laws and to drive cautiously.



“The Traffic Department is an integral part of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. We will continue to enforce the traffic laws and ensure that persons who break the laws are brought to justice. I take this opportunity to ask all motorists to drive with due care and caution, acknowledge speed limits, exercise patience, extend road courtesy and to have consideration for other road users. The life you save might just be your own,” he says.