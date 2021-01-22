BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 22nd January 202)– Police on St.Kitts have charged a man in the recent deadly double shooting at Lower Thibou Avenue, and police details reveal that he hails from the area where the incident happened.

35-year-old Tabari Roberts Lower Thibou Avenue, McKnight is accused of the murders of fellow McKnight community residents 19-year-old Lamonte Heyliger of Shear Lane and 18-year-old Jahquan Merritt of Fort Thomas Road.

Reliable reports reaching this media indicate the murdered teens were close friends over the years and were often seen together.

“…and now they have died together,” commented one individual.

Roberts was charged on Friday 15th January 2021 and has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison following the incident that took place on Monday 11th January.

Meanwhile, autopsy reports have given details about the cause of death for both young men as performed by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez on Friday 15th January 2021.



Heyliger’s death was as a result of hypovolemic shock due to multiple gunshot wounds and



Merritt’s was as a result of severe head injury due to a single gunshot wound to the head.



Police say several units responded to the shooting sometime after 6PM and upon arrival, Heyliger’s motionless body was met laying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds about the body.



Reportedly, Merritt sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service ambulance.



Police preliminary investigations say the teens and other persons were in a shed when an individual shot both men.



The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced Heyliger dead while Merritt succumbed to his injuries that same night.