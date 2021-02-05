Police: Contact Tracing Continues After COVID-19 Patient Leaves Quarantine

…Criminal Charges Could Be Filed

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 5th February 2021)- Contact Tracing along with a police investigation is on in St.Kitts after a positive COVID-19 patient left quarantine causing over 20 individuals to be exposed to the virus including a public service driver in a matter that could possibly see criminal charges being filed.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry, speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Wednesday 3rd February 2021, provided details on this recent situation saying such “drives homes the point that we ought to always observe protocols and the provisions of the law which are intended to prevent the spread of the virus.”



According to him, “the public service driver…was not observing the basic COVID-19 prevention protocols.”



Addressing the incident and the importance of following the health and safety protocols at all times, Superintendent Henry revealed: “We do not know when there will be a case of COVID-19 in the community. While our protocols have proven to be effective in containing the virus, we have seen some lapses which have led to some uncomfortable situations. For example, Over 20 persons were placed in quarantine over this last weekend as a result of one of such lapses in adherence to the protocols. This particular lapse of which I speak resulted in a positive COVID-19 case being discharged from quarantine into the community via public transportation. As a result of the incident, as soon as this incident came to our attention, the COVID-19 Task Force activated its response mechanism immediately. The positive case was identified and quickly placed in isolation.”

He continued: “A vigorous contact tracing exercise ensued and all identified contacts were immediately quarantined including the public service driver who was not observing the basic COVID-19 prevention protocols.”



Superintendent Henry said the protocols at the quarantine accommodation site in question was reviewed and remedial action taken to prevent a repeat of this.



Furthermore, he stated that “contact tracing in this case is still ongoing along with a police investigation to determine whether or not criminal charges will be filed.”