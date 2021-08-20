BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 20th August 2021)- In the space of about three weeks, police on St.Kitts have put out public notice again informing that they have not been written to for permission concerning any events slated to take place on the weekend of Friday 20th August 2021, and are warning participants not to carry on with their plans.



This media house has come across a poster advertising an event dubbed “PEACEFUL WALK”. It appears that such is being organized so as to address vaccination policies as words on the poster says: “Let your voice be heard! Join us as we walk through the streets of Basseterre! Let us stand together! To end the segregation and manipulation!”

A poster being advertised on social media



Speaking on the weekly ‘Policing With You’ programme on ZIZ on Thursday 19th August 2021, Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations Adolph Adams talked in relation to the Public Order Act saying: “I would like to say loud and clear that the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Police Force has become aware of a number of unlawful meetings and protests being organized by a group or groups of individuals in the Federation. The High Command want to make it clear that no application requesting permission for any groups or persons organizing or coordinating or host any procession in any public space was received by the commissioner or any permission was granted by the Commissioner of Police.”



He continued: “If any such event is found to be taking place over this weekend, it would be considered unlawful and will be brought to an end by any reasonable means. Any person who wants to take part in these unlawful events, I can assure you that you will be prosecuted and to the full extent of the law.”



ACP Adams said: “It is an offense for any person to organize, attempt to organize, partake, incite or refuse to disperse when required to do so by the security forces and on summary conviction, you will be entitled to a penalty of $2500 or six months in prison and you can also receive both.”



He further appealed to the” civic minded and good citizens of this Federation not to take part in such event because I can assure you that you will be prosecuted.”