BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Saturday 26th June 2021)- With a count of 313 active COVID-19 cases in the Federation, in an address to the nation on Friday 25th June 2021, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris announced fresh restrictions for residents on St. Kitts which does not apply to Nevis.

On the day of such an announcement, St.Kitts had recorded three additional cases within the past 24 hours while Nevis remains with no active cases.

“There will be a special carve out for the island of Nevis which will basically remain the same as obtains presently but will be detailed in the SR&O,” PM Harris stated.

According to him: “On Monday, we will convene an emergency sitting of the Parliament. We believe that this is necessary in our fight against the COVID pandemic because of the current spread of the virus here in our country.”



He highlighted that under these new restrictive measures, the State of Emergency remains in place for both St. Kitts and Nevis and the existing curfew for both islands will continue but there will be for the island of St. Kitts the following:



•Complete 24-hour lockdown from 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27th to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, July 01st. On Thursday and Friday, July 02nd, there will be limited movement for limited operation of essential businesses from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a return to full 24- hour lockdown from 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 02nd to Thursday, July 08th. We will again have limited movement for essentials on Thursday, July 08th and Friday, July 09th from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days and return to 24-hour lockdown on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th July.



•A Shelter in Place Order will be strictly enforced. This means that every person shall remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, to avoid contact outside their family, except:essential workers, who are required to report to work;workers required to work in hospitals and medical facilities, businesses licensed to provide security guard services, and such other businesses as may be specifically exempted;for essential travel for medical emergencies; and for essential travel to a vaccination site with vaccination card and one photo ID for presentation to law enforcement on demand between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. from Monday, June 28th to Wednesday, June 30th.



•All places of business including doctors’ offices will be closed during the strict lockdown hours. On days of limited operation, only essential businesses will be allowed to operate and these businesses are limited to supermarkets, pharmacies and medical facilities, and those limited businesses authorized by the Commissioner of Police.



•A special dispensation is granted to allow students and their parents or guardians to travel to an examination center.



•A limited number of Government workers will be needed to ensure the continued functioning of the State. Permanent Secretaries, Directors and other Heads will determine who will be required to attend work.

•No mass gatherings, and no parties and other social events.



•The beaches in St. Kitts will be closed. We ask that you confine your exercise programme to your home and yard space.



•Liquor licenses are suspended. Absolutely No rum shops, bars nor nightspots will be allowed to operate.



•A special exception for farmers and fishers to tend their flock, and to go fishing to keep our food supply going during days of limited operation.