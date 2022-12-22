Soldiers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) were today (December 22) saluted for their bravery and dedicated service in ensuring and maintaining the peace and security across the twin-island Federation.



PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW CARVES THE TURKEY WHILE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE HILROY BRANDY AND PERMANENT SECRETARY (AG) IN THE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY CECILE HULL AND OTHERS LOOK ON



The commendation to the officers was given by the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew when he delivered remarks at the annual SKNDF Christmas Luncheon.



“I take this opportunity to say thank you for your dedicated service on behalf of our beloved Federation. We, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party administration, honour the sacrifices you make to keep us protected and safeguarded. Your role within our society is of critical importance. The citizens and residents throughout the Federation can celebrate the Christmas and Carnival seasons with an assurance of safety and security because of your dedicated service,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said to the rank and file of the Defence Force.



Just as the officers are committed to service, the Honourable Prime Minister assured them that the government, under his stewardship, remains committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure that the soldiers can effectively carry out their duties.



Dr. Drew said, “During my Budget address last week [Wednesday 14], I made mention of allocating EC$74.6 million to the Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration to honour our commitment towards your advancement. Therefore, the Budgetary resources would support the Police Force and Defence Force’s strategic outlook for improved collaboration with local law enforcement entities, regional and international, continued use and pursuit of science and technology in crime prevention and solvability, and importantly, embracing and actively supporting the current social intervention programmes.”



Prime Minister Dr. Drew was given the honour of carving the turkey before he, as well as other senior officers, served lunch to the soldiers.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew lauded this practice, saying, “I think that the spirit of this is to show that irrespective of your rank, you are much appreciated and are equal, in some sense, when it comes to service.”



The annual Christmas Luncheon was held in the mess hall at the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Headquarters at Camp Springfield.