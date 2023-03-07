Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, announced in Parliament on Tuesday, March 07, 2023, that plans for the merger of the Estridge Primary School in Mansion and the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle have been finalized.

“I am happy to report to this Honourable House that we have the designs for the merger. Remember we indicated that we are merging the Estridge and Edgar T. Morris Primary Schools – they are merging come September,” said Education Minister Dr. Hanley.

The site of the new school will be in Tabernacle, while the site that currently houses the Estridge Primary School will be transformed.

“Come September, we are going to have a new look in a new area. The Estridge Primary School will be transformed into a state-of-the-art primary educational institution that will house our students from the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, and also, our Spectrum Centre would be there,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley publicly thanked His Excellency Michael Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the “support that he has offered at this time to ensure that they will construct that school for us as a gift for our 40th Anniversary of Independence.”

In early February, the Ministry of Education rolled out several competitions inviting the general public to compose a new school song, create a motto and crest, as well as design a new school uniform. The deadline for the competitions is Friday, March 10, 2023.