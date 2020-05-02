BASSETERRE, St.Kitts Friday 1st May 2020)-The Chief Medical Officer says 60% of the fifteen (15) confirmed positive COVID-19 patients are between the ages of 21 and 40 years with the bigger number being males.

The top health official disclosed mathematical details at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Thursday 30th April 2020.

To date, within nine days, six (6) individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus in St.Kitts-Nevis while (9) others remain in isolation who have reportedly spent on average, at least 27 days between diagnosis and recovery.

“The confirmed cases comprise of 53% males and 47 % females with 60% of the cases are between the ages of 21 and 40 years. The age of the patients range from 9 months to 66 years and the mean or average age is 32 years,” Dr. Laws said.

She continued: “In terms of clinical manifestations, 87% were symptomatic or manifesting symptoms and the remainder were symptom free. The most common symptoms as I’ve said before are fever cough and sore throat. To date, six cases have recovered with an average duration of 27 days between diagnosis and recovery.”

She said so far the public health team has traced and tested, 193 contacts of cases and 3% or 5 contacts were positive.

“Testing of suspected cases of COVID-19 and contacts remain a priority for the Ministry of Health,” the CMO stated.

At the NEOC Daily Briefing held Tuesday 21st April, the first recovery was announced followed by one more recovery publicized on Friday 24th April. Then on Sunday 26th April- two more and an additional two on Wednesday 29th April.

Leading up to press deadline on Thursday 30th April, COVID-19 details for St.Kitts-Nevis were as follows:

· 293 persons tested with 15 confirmed positive, 271 confirmed negative with 7 results pending

· Zero deaths

· 56 quarantined in a government facility

· 54 quarantine at home

· 9 persons in isolation

· 688 have been released from quarantine

At 3:00 PM that day, the World Health Organization (WHO) recorded 3, 90,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 217,769 deaths.