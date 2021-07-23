BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 23rd July 2021)- Four days after 36-year-old Travis Clarke of Newcastle in Nevis was gunned down, police have charged a man in his 20s for the criminal act.

Charged by police for multiple offences is 26-year-old Patrick Howell Jr. of Cane Garden, for murder and for Robbery and Larceny all committed on Friday 16th July 2021.



Police say he was also charged for the offence of Escaping Lawful Custody which occurred on 18th July 2021. Howell has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.



One day, after the deadly shooting (17th July), police had informed that “a person of interest who was being sought by the Police, in relation to the death of 36-year-old Travis Clarke, turned himself in on Saturday (July 17) accompanied by one of his parents.”

The shooting which took place in Charlestown on Friday 16th July 2021 claimed Clarke’s life.



Information coming from the Police Public Relations Department revealed that sometime after 3PM that day, police responded to a report of a shooting incident.



Upon arrival, they found Clark’s motionless body lying on the road. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that the victim was sitting on a step in the Happy Hill Drive area when an armed assailant pursued him and shot him several times.



Police say Clarke ran and eventually collapsed. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to the local authorities, additional reports indicate that the armed assailant threatened a female driver who was also in the area and took possession of her vehicle in which he made his escape.



It is further reported that on the following Saturday morning (July 17), the vehicle was recovered by the police at Indian Castle.



Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and several items of evidential value were taken into custody.



An autopsy performed on Clarke’s body on Tuesday 20th July 20, 2021, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez, concluded that death was due to hypovolemic shock as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.



Persons with information about this incident are urged to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.



