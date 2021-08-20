BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 19th August 2021)-An employee of a well-known courier company on St.Kitts is currently out on bail after receiving charges in relation to importing restricted goods-cannabis (marijuana).



The individual who was arrested and charged is Andye Jones of Gillard Meadows who has received four charges from the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department so far.



Police say he was arrested and charged in relation to a quantity of cannabis that was concealed in a package that was cleared from Customs on August 11, 2021, through a local courier service with which he is employed.



Reportedly on August 14, he was charged for the offences of Importing Goods Which are Restricted and not in Accordance with the Conditions and Restrictions Imposed, Importing Goods Concealed in Containers Holding Goods of a Different Description, Importing Goods Packed in a Manner Intended to Deceive a Customs Officer and Knowingly Attempt to Fraudulently Evade Customs with Respect to the Importation of a Restricted Good.



He received bail on the same day in the sum of $9,000 with two sureties to appear at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on August 17, 2021.



A source at the Police Public Relations Department informed the media that an update on the outcome of the court appearance would be provided. Up to press time on Thursday 19th August, such information was not yet available.