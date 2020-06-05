BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 4th June 2020)- The announcement of a team of overseas observers to the Federation of St.Kitts-Nevis was made shortly before their arrival which came two days ahead of the General Elections slated for Friday 5th June 2020.

Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force Abdias Samuel, in speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Wednesday 3rd June 2020, made the information public less than an hour before the Regional Security Services (RSS) flight was expected to touch down at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport at 6PM.

That flight he told was “bringing to us observers for the general elections…”

According to information coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National COVID-19 Task Force created a special mandatory health protocol to facilitate the physical participation of a CARICOM Election Observation Mission (EOM).

It was also outlined that the team was expected to be screened immediately upon arrival and also undergo a molecular (RT-PCR) test while being housed in a Government facility.

The Ministry of Health’s monitoring including daily screenings and other activities set out in the special protocol, until the team’s departure was also highlighted.

Reportedly, on Tuesday 2nd June, the CARICOM Secretariat conducted a virtual training session for a 19 strong civil society group, from both Saint Kitts and Nevis at the National Information and Technology Centre, Paul A. Southwell Industrial Site.

Notably, the government had been facing criticism in regard to concerns surrounding the absence of outside observers .