BASSETERRE, St.Kitts-Nevis (Friday 10th July 2020)- On Wednesday 8th July for the scheduled opening of Parliament in St.Kitts-Nevis, the opposition St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) was a no-show with reason given in protest of the alleged unfairness of the 5th June 2020 General Elections.

Hence, elected parliamentarians- Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas of St. Christopher Six and newcomer Dr. Geoffrey Hanley of Constituency One (East Basseterre) were not present.

Via press release that day received by this media house at 7:31 AM, the party informed that “As people of conscience, the leadership of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has taken the decision not to attend the official Opening of the National Assembly that is set to take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.”

It was further stated that: “This decision was taken after thoughtful and careful deliberation based on the assessment of the massive malpractices that tarnished the political environment of the June 5, 2020 General Election, which in our view, was neither free, fair nor just. However, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party remains unswervingly committed to representing the people’s concerns, desires and aspirations throughout the Federation. The elected Representatives of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party refuse to be complicit in sanctioning a system of apparent election-rigging and voter suppression that has been established, promoted and protected by the illegitimate Harris-led coalition regime. In the face of the rampant corruption, massive fraud, widespread irregularities and allegations of bribery, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party intends to send a strong message that “Democracy Matters” and we will not stand by and allow such practices to become the norm in our voting and election processes here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

It was highlighted that Party Leader Dr. Douglas, following an audience with Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton, is still awaiting the settling of certain outstanding matters relating to the effective operations of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

“These matters were not resolved during the last Parliamentary Session and must be addressed and corrected if the Office of the Leader of the Opposition is to function effectively. The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, as a single Party, with a clear vision, still commands the majority of votes vis-à-vis other political parties and, as such, must ensure that the people’s representation is not compromised. In order to adequately and successfully represent the interests of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Parliamentary Opposition must be furnished with a well-financed and functional Office of the Leader of the Opposition,” the release read.

The opening of Parliament was labelled as one that will “mark the beginning of the reign of an oppressive and illegitimate regime.”

A commitment has been given that “The SKNLP will not rest until the will of the people prevails and democracy is restored to our blessed Federation. We guarantee this!”