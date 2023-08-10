By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 10th August 2023)– Leader of the opposition People’s Action Movement (PAM) Shawn Richards has given the St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) administration a one-year in office failed grade linked to areas of the party’s manifesto.

Speaking at a live PAM press conference held on Thursday 10th August 2023, he claimed: “This is essentially a one-term government in free-fall; fumbling, floundering and feeling in the dark unable to gain any traction in the critical areas measured by their own manifesto.”

Photo: Leader of the opposition People's Action Movement (PAM) Shawn Richards has given the St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) administration a one-year in office failed grade linked to areas of the party's manifesto

As gathered, the PAM’s areas of criticism in accusing the present government of unfulfilled and unaddressed promises includes PAP (the Poverty Alleviation Programme), the Alternative Lifestyle ‘Peace Programme’ (now renamed Elevate), housing allowance for service personnel as well as financial incentives for alarm system, solar panels and water catchments.

Richards added: “Given the dismal state of affairs …in just about every sector in the public service, therefore the PAM has no option other than to assign ‘D’- fail-for the colossal management of our country’s business that this Labour administration has perpetrated over the past year.”

With the Team Unity coalition broken up going into the August 2022 general elections, the two former two political leader partners of PAM and PLP (People’s Labour Party) contested against each other with their separate slate of candidates for all eight constituencies as did the SKNLP which captured six (6) seats.

Richards of Constituency Five and PLP leader, immediate former Prime Minister Dr.Timothy Harris of Constituency Seven both retained their seats.

PAM and the CCM (Concerned Citizens Movement) led by Premier Mark Brantley had publicly criticised Dr. Harris’ leadership .

In April 2022, Richards, the then Deputy Prime Minister accused Dr. Harris of having cash-starved projects of cabinet colleagues.

“Many of the projects to be undertaken by CCM, PAM and even the other PLP minister were frustrated and starved of money from the ministry of finance, and the reason was to make us look bad and make one man look good because later he would implement some measures and claim that only he was responsible,” he stated then.

After taking office, the new administration led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew publicly accused the former government of poor management including that of the country’s finances, according to findings which revealed that the country was operating in the red for the overall funding as it relates to budget under the previous administration.

In his speech delivered during a one-year anniversary thanksgiving church service held on Sunday 6th August at the New Birth Gospel Tabernacle, PM Drew stated in part: “

“Over the past year, we have faced challenges head on and achieved significant milestones. Together we have strengthened focusing on prosperity, inclusivity, sustainability, transparency, integrity and progress for all. Together, we revitalized our economy going from a deficit to surpluses in the first quarter of 2023.”