The First Sitting (Opening of Parliament) of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom in Frigate Bay.



The Sitting will be preceded by a Guard of Honour which will take place at 9:30 am in the Grand Plaza.



In accordance with Section 46 (1) of the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis, the Governor-General will read the Proclamation summoning the New Session of the National Assembly.



Following the Proclamation, a new Speaker of the House will be elected and subsequently a Deputy Speaker.



Following the administering of the Oath/Affirmation of Allegiance by Members, His Excellency the Governor General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton will deliver the Throne Speech.



At his first press conference on Monday, October 17, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew hinted at the possibility of the new Speaker of the House being a female.



Prime Minister Drew said, “We understand that gender equality is essential for economic prosperity. You can look forward to equal involvement in our government system. As a matter of fact, there is a high possibility that we will have a female Speaker of the House and there is also the prospect of our first female Governor-General. Let’s stay tuned for announcements. You can look forward to the new opening of Parliament on Tuesday, 25th October, 2022, and we encourage all to tune in.”



The governing St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party has a majority of six elected representatives in the lawmaking body. The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) has three, while both the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the People’s Labour Party each have one.



The opening of the new session of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio, ZIZ TV and via the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.