BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 18th June 2021)-St.Kitts police are looking for a 26-year-old man nicknamed ‘Bobo’ who was last seen on Friday 11th June 2021.

Ashton Trevorn James, a Kittitian from Taylor’s Village, was seen in the community of Ponds Pasture at 7:54 am. that day. He was wearing a red, short-sleeve shirt and brown pants.

On the night of Wednesday 16th June, police issued a poster which has caused a widespread public debate by many critics including family members who have been expressing anger and shock that the information in this matter was not officially released earlier within a standard 24-72 hours period.

This media house is aware that social media reports concerning James’ whereabouts began circulating on Saturday 12th June as many individuals sought the public’s assistance in finding him.

Police are asking anyone who has any information regarding the young man’s whereabouts to please contact the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.

Individuals are also being told that all information shared will be treated as confidential.