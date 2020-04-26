BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 24th April 2020)- Police are reporting that one person is in custody following a fatal home shooting which took place during the 24-hour total lockdown period on Wednesday 22nd April 2020 sometime after 9:00PM.

Dead is 22-year-old Clement Mills who resided at Parsons Village, known by the nickname ‘Papa’.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Mills was at home at the time of the incident.

Police say the assailant went to the house, started firing gunshots and fled the scene.

Mills was transported via ambulance to the Joseph N France General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 662-3468 or their nearest Police Station. Persons can also share information using the crime hotline 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Mills’ death is the fourth recorded homicide in St.Kitts-Nevis for 2020.