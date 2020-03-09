Workers (People), we are living are living in critical times that are hard to deal with, and it is said the life is going to become difficult before a new day dawns and true peace is stored to this earth and the workplaces and as these critical times worsen, we all need to keep on the watch and stand firm especially when you have to make a decision about education, employment, health and safety and many other matters.

In this present system, we can endure only by a strong union; the membership is very important. Think of those who are struggling to survive at the workplace. Come on workers (people), fall in and join up with the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union.

Hello! Permit me to quote these words by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who said: “ If we are to go forward, we must go back and rediscover those precious values – that all reality hinges on moral foundations and that all reality has spiritual control.

I am even more determined by what I have learnt from Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, Alan Le Serve, Frank Walcott and George De Paena, and I am also encouraged to follow their footsteps. It is a priceless gift. I write to show my gratitude (a feeling of being grateful for gifts or favours).

Let me move on and ask what you think about using a survey in identifying Occupational Safety and Health problems or perhaps you can share what, in your view, is the best method(s). After all, too my mind, you the workers have the best ideas on how the work is done, what changes have been over the past five (5) years and how conditions in the workplace are affecting you. I believe you are familiar with the daily process and the problems involved. This approach is important for sure as it stimulates (encourages) membership awareness and involvement.

Mark you: in this approach, you are not on trial and should not be made over anxious. All you are trying to find out are the thoughts and suggestions that you may have and also to get news ideas.

Hello! Before I close, look at this example concerning a chemical hazard. The effects of chemicals at the workplace may be hard to trace in this way. It may not occur to you that headaches, dizziness or skin rashes are linked to substances that you work with. Many long term chronic effects of a disease such a as loss of breath and tiredness may simply be put down to ‘growing old’.

Hear this: Usual symptoms may not appear clearly until permanent damage has been done.

*Note well*

1) In life, we get what we are willing to accept or what we are willing to fight for.

2) Workers (People), think about what is written in my articles.

Thank you for reading.

