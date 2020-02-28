Workers (People), it seems that some of us are beginning to forget how to read and write the characters, the comprise (to be made up) and the beautiful calligraphy (hand writing) of traditional language.

Hello! Some are calling this phenomenon (any remarkable occurrence) “character” (a combination of quality), amnesia (loss of memory). This might sound a bit funny but the heavy usage of computers and smart phones often means that writing is neglected and some can no longer remember the character s they learned in their school days.

Hear this: A friend of mine some months ago that she doesn’t write anything by hand anymore except for her name and address. What I am saying is when faced with a dilemma (a situation offering a choice), we seem to forget the right thing to do and instead choose the easy way out.

People! If life appeals to you, let nothing hold you back from gaining the knowledge, and this is why I write because I thought of sharing the above with you all. Let’s move on.

I have been saying this all the time; there is really no substitute for work and every effort must be made to put the hands of the workers to useful and profitable employment.

This is one of the major priorities and every effort must be forged to make it possible for the worker to earn a decent living. My people, wake up! I am very serious, and please allow me to point out that this is a fact for every industrial job in St.Kitts-Nevis. To my mind, there may be three or four people willing, able and in need of work and another six or seven dependents relying on the bread winner. What does this means?

Competition is fierce (very aggressive or angry) with a result that pressures (demands put on the worker to compromise (settlement) when it comes to his or her health and safety. This occurs sometimes knowingly but more often than out of ignorance. For example, jobs and wages on one side and conditions and occupational safety and health on the other. All I am saying it that there needs to be the right balance. Ok!

Before I close, I am going to say one more thing: If the problem of employment and wages in St.Kitts-Nevis are well known then what about Health and Safety.

Until next week.