BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 17th July 2020)-Credible information reaching this media house indicates that a nurse who resides in the community of Conaree was a first responder in the aftermath of a recent two-vehicle crash that took place along the island main road in the vicinity of that village.



That accident took place on Saturday 11th July 2020 sometime in the early afternoon.

As seen in eyewitness photos and videos, the collision involved a pickup truck and a car. That care was extensively damaged while the other vehicle got damaged as well.



Images circulated on social media show the driver of the car apparently in the car which was a rental with concerns expressed for his well-being.



As gathered, the nurse made her way towards the vehicle with the injured driver in being able to respond to that emergency situation while the ambulance made its way to the accident scene.



This media house contacted the Police Public Relations Department but was unable to get officials details on the crash before press time.





More information to be provided once details become available.