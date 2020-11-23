BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 23rd November 2020)-Police on St.Kitts have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a female found with wounds about her body on a sidewalk in Basseterre.

Dead is Rochelle Bennett of George Street, Newtown.

Credible information reaching this media house indicates that the woman originally hails from Jamaica and is known by the nickname ‘Boom Boom’.

It has also been shared that she is believed to be in her early 30s.

Police say some time after 4 p.m. on November 22, Beat and Patrol reported to the Criminal Investigation Department that a woman was found unconscious on the sidewalk along the Newtown Bay Road in the vicinity of the T-junction at the end of Sandown Road.

Bennett had a number of wounds about her body. She was transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service ambulance where she died late last night.