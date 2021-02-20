BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 19th February 2021)- A non-national engaged couple on St.Kitts recently found themselves on the wrong side of the law as it relates to COVID-19 quarantine rules having been arrested and paid fines of $10,000 in the aftermath of risking the penalties to meet up face to face.



They are American national Guiseppe Macon-Goudeau and his fiancé Miss Amanda Chang, a Jamaican national who resides in Church Ground, Nevis.



“I would have previously indicated at an earlier briefing that the police were conducting investigation breaches at the approved quarantine sites. On Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th February 2021, police arrested and charged two persons for violation at one of these sites, reported Superintendent Cromwell Henry speaking at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 weekly briefing held on Wednesday 17th February 2021.

As told, Macon-Goudeau arrived in the Federation from the USA on January 31st and was quarantined as required by our protocols at one of those approved facilities.



“The investigation revealed that on that same day Mr. Guiseppe left his room and went to the hotel’s perimeter fence where he met with his fiancé Miss Amanda Chang who is a Jamaican national who resides in Nevis [Church Ground],” Superintendent Henry stated.



He continued: “The two came into close contact at the fence and this contact was captured on the property’s surveillance system. The relevant authorities were informed and the ministry of health conducted the necessary contact tracing which resulted in five persons in quarantine for 14 days including Miss Chang.”



Superintendent Henry indicated that at the end of that quarantine period, Macon-Goudeau

was arrested and charged for breaching the conditions of his quarantine and Miss Chang was also arrested and charged for visiting a place of quarantine.



“They both appeared before the Basseterre Magistrate court on Wednesday 17th February where they plead guilty to the charges and were both fined $5000 each to be paid for with or serve six months in prison. At the end of the quarantine period all the persons who were quarantined were tested negative for COVID-19 and we are thankful for this.”



Superintendent Henry echoed a call to the public to be mindful of the regulations in place.



“Again, I take the opportunity to remind the public that visits to persons in quarantine whether at home or at an approved facility are prohibited under the COVID-19 prevention and Control Act, and this is punishable by a fine not exceeding $5000 or six months in prison or both. I would advise that if you wish to deliver supplies to a person who is in quarantine, you must report to the on-site security who will make the delivery on your behalf. No person is allowed to visit any person who is in quarantine, and we ask that you be guided by this particular regulation.”