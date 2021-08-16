BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 13th August 2021)-Police are reporting “No foul play is suspected” in relation to the 37-year-old Jerrald Mc Donald of Conaree who died at sea on Monday 2nd August 2021.

A police statement has informed that an autopsy performed on the young man’s body on Thursday 5th August by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nuñez concluded that death was due to “mechanical asphyxia, secondary to drowning.”Investigations revealed that Mc Donald went out to sea with a group of males to do tankless spearfishing and to dive for whelks off the island of Redonda.

Sometime after 7:00 AM Mc Donald went diving and did not resurface.

Reportedly, the other individuals searched for him, and he was discovered several meters away from the fishing vessel in an unresponsive state.

Additionally, police say the individuals brought Mc Donald ashore and called the authorities.

The Police responded, as well as The St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard, The St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department and The Nevis Air and Seaport Authority. Mc Donald was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.