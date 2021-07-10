BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 9th July 2021)- A total of nine participants have been chosen for the finale of the fourth annual French Singing competition come Wednesday 14th July 2021, to be staged home edition style for the second year in a row using virtual entertainment.

Director of the Alliance Française de St.Kitts and Nevis Marine Moncaut, during an interview with this media house via Zoom, in speaking about a second home edition, pointed out that it is important to continue activities.

“These moments are rare but we have to find alternatives right now to keep things up,” she stated.

Moncaut also said that such is about social work noting that “it is part of our mission, and it is so meaningful right now.”

An intern attached to the Alliance Française, Alyssa Hatchi, chimed in saying: “It is also a way to show that even though for example that we’re in lockdown right now that life continues and that we continue to still having activities. Life is still there in general and it is to show resilience too that we’re still doing the French Singing Competition; that it’s still there and things are still moving on and going on.”

The 2021 competition is organised by the Alliance Française de St. Kitts and Nevis and is supported by the Ministry of Education of St Kitts and Nevis and the Embassy of France to the OECS member states and Barbados.

According to information coming from the Alliance Française, between June 9th and July 2nd, 26 video submissions were received from by participants, comprising 8 children, 7 adolescents and 11 adults.

Judges of the three categories were Ms. Virginie Jouffrey (French teacher), Ms. Grace Richardson (Singer/Song-writer), Mr. Azem Bailey (Music Producer/Musician) and Mr. Gairy Knight (Music teacher/Musician).

As gathered, this year, the three finalists of the Children Category will win equally. The adolescents and adults will have to perform a second French song of their choice, that will be viewed and voted upon, in addition to their pre-selection video.

It is said that the jury, as well as the public, will define the grand winner, the first runner up and second runner up within the three contestants of the adolescent and adult categories.

The finalists and the respective categories are as follows:

Children category: Widson Rosemé, Jah’Deicia Percival and Clivansia Richardson



Adolescent category- Joliver Rosemé,Chenoa Gilbert and Tayshaun Phillips



Adult category- Lufkin Foster, Romane Michel Bazelais and Chevaughn Richards

Registration is mandatory to access the Zoom finale. Interested persons can register via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEldOqgqTwrG9GvjQwYcU8_QaN8j1GEfIqN



The show is slated to begin at 7:00PM