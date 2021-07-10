By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 9th July 2021)-Micheal Lin is the newly-appointed Taiwan Ambassador to St.Kitts and Nevis.

Via a Facebook page of Taiwan in St.Kitts and Nevis, such information was publicised on Tuesday 29th June 2021.

It was shared that Ambassador Lin who was initially posted to St. Kitts and Nevis as counselor in Feb. 2018, has been devoted to fostering relations between Taiwan and St.Kitts and over the past three years.

“He was notably the key person in organising the visits of President Tsai and Taiwan’s honour guard corps, and facilitating the delivery of Taiwan-made police vehicles as well as many other bilateral cooperation projects in infrastructure and social security,” it was stated.

Furthermore: “With his great connections and deep familiarity with the country, Amb. Lin’s leadership is promising for ever closer bilateral exchanges & fruitful cooperation. Taiwan and St. Kitts & Nevis will always be the best partners, weathering challenges and advancing prosperity & sustainable development. Long live our cordial friendship!”

The immediate past Taiwanese Ambassador is Tom Lee.