BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 19th June 2020) – The Team Unity Government now has a second female among its eleven-member national cabinet in its second term which features four newcomers.

The new portfolios for government ministers were on Sunday 14th June 2020 publicised during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium which saw political party supporters in attendance collectively of three-joined organisations of the Team Unity coalition- People’s Labour Party (PLP), People’s Action Movement (PAM) of St.Kitts and Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) of Nevis.

Among the cabinet membership, led by new Prime Minister and PLP Leader Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris for the second term in office, are three (3) elected CCM Nevisians namely Premier Hon. Mark Brantley and Deputy Premier Alexis Jeffers and also Eric Evelyn.

The other make-up of political seats are two (2) in total for PLP and four (4) for PAM.

Regarding the gender ratio of the new administration, first time election runner and elected Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Three (West Basseterre) of PLP Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett plus the reappointment of Senator Wendy Phipps now placed in a ministry surrounding her experience as a former Executive Director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce are the two females.

The appointed portfolios are as follows:

Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris –Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Sustainable Development, Constituency Empowerment, and Human Resource Management and Information

Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Five, Hon. Shawn Richards – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Utilities, Posts and Urban Development

Hon. Mark Brantley – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation

Hon. Alexis Jeffers (federal cabinet newcomer) – Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources

Former PAM Leader and Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Four Hon. Lindsay Grant – Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports

Hon. Eugene Hamilton (Deputy PAM Leader and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Eight) – Minister of Human Settlement, National Health Insurance, Social Security, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Development and Gender Affairs

Hon. Eric Evelyn (federal cabinet newcomer) – Minister of Environment and Cooperatives

Hon. Jonel Powell, first time Parliamentary Representative elect for Constituency Two (Central Basseterre) who is PAM Chairman – Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture

Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett – Minister of Health, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development

Hon. Wendy Phipps – Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Labour

Hon. Vincent Byron Jr. – Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs