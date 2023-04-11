New equipment related to ophthalmology, dialysis treatment, mammograms, and ultrasound are now online or are expected to come online in the coming weeks as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis undertakes significant upgrades to significantly improve healthcare.

The most recently procured equipment is a state-of-the-art microscope for the Ophthalmic Unit at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. It was acquired at a cost exceeding US$700,000. Director of Health Institutions, Dr. Jenson Morton, said that the microscope was essential in conducting eye surgeries that ceased in July 2022.

“Upon investigation, we were able to see that the machinery was pretty old. It was in dire need of replacement and was at a point in which, even if you repaired it, it was going to be an expensive repair, and it is probable that some other component of it falls apart in a couple of days to weeks again. So, the prime minister made the decision to make the purchase of new equipment for eye surgery,” Dr. Morton stated on the radio and television programme InFocus.

The purchase also included machines to conduct ophthalmic ultrasounds, surgical equipment and anaesthetic equipment for eye surgeries, computer systems and software. All of the equipment and software are already at the J.N.F. General Hospital and are being configured. Dr. Morton said that the service will be fully available shortly.

The Director of Health Institutions added that the Ministry of Health was also able to source new dialysis machines. Staff were trained on how to use the new equipment, which has since been operationalized.

Additionally, Dr. Morton added that an existing machine was also configured to reintroduce mammography services at the hospital. A mammogram is an X-ray scan of the breast and is extremely useful in detecting breast cancer. This service will come online shortly. Further, new ultrasound machines were also donated to the ministry from a collaboration between the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Swiss Embassy. They will be operationalized in short order.

Dr. Morton said that the above-mentioned equipment is part of the government’s efforts to positively enhance healthcare. Training initiatives are also taking place in areas such as customer service, leadership, and more to strengthen human resources.

