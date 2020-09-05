BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 4th September 2020)- Minister of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development Akilah Byron-Nisbett has applauded the relationship that The Cable is forming with the Professional Association for Creativity & Entertainment (PACE) of the Federation.

PACE is described as an organisation advocating for the advancement of arts and entertainment in the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis.

“I like the idea as well as Minister responsible for entertainment, I know that there is also talks of providing special packages to people within in the creative space and entertainment”, Byron-Nisbett said on the occasion of MyCable website media launch held on Friday 28th August 2020 at the Royal St.Kitts Hotel in Frigate Bay.

She continued: “and that is something that I am excited about because I know that our creatives, our persons who have to upload music and do all these things and be able to upload video, you need a special speed, and so to be able to have that can allow your company and allow your startup to be able to access these tools that are required, at special rates , again commendable by The Cable, and as Minister with responsibility I am so excited to hear that, and I know it was open to PACE members but I’m hopeful-because I know there are some persons within the creative space that may not be members of PACE who would also like that opportunity, and I’m sure Cable will be willing as well to offer it.”

Additionally, she praised the standard of the company.



“The Cable is a completely local company that has been able to stand up to any regional or international company which offers the same service. That can’t be lost on us. It is an example of how starting out as a small company with a vision and expanding on that vision can create outputs and can create a business opportunity that surpasses anyone’s imagination…”



In commending the potential of creatives and entrepreneurs in general, she expressed that view that “things that our creatives and entrepreneurs can achieve will amaze many; that’s why I’m so excited to be able to have this new Ministry that we are about to launch and I’m asking persons to stay tuned to that because, I know what can be achieved by so many of our young people… young entrepreneurs, and the example is set by The Cable.”



Byron-Nisbett urged The Cable to continue on its vision that can rival any company.



In encouraging residents to do business at the company, Byron-Nisbett told: “They (The Cable) have proven that they can invest in our local market, our local entrepreneurs, our local talents, and I know that they will continue to do their best in order to make sure that St. Kitts and Nevis grows in IT, grows in creative spaces and they are going to stand with us and be with us.

Following elections conducted on Wednesday 5th August 2020, PACE elected its first executive and Board of Directors with the following members:

Executive: President Azem Bailey, Vice President- Maurice “EK” Flanders, Secretary Desi Brown, Treasurer Kimara ‘Lady Diva’ Williams, Assistant Secretary & Treasurer; Wrennelcia ‘Paige’ Thomas and Public Relations Officers MJ Byron and Stephen Smith

PACE Officials (Credit:facebook.com/paceskn)

Board of Directors are: Chair Adrian Lam, as Performing Arts Director Kenny Warner, Visual Arts Director Carla Astaphan and Directors of Service Providers Zachary Getz and Ulric ‘Ricki’ McCall.