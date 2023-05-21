Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:00 am. The Order Paper and other Papers will be issued at a later date.

The Ceremonial Mace



The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It will also be televised live on ZIZ TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis and streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills are posted, when they become available, on the website (sknis.gov.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section: Bills.