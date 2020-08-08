BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 7th August 2020)-Days after a wanted poster was issued, the 29-year-old man, accused of the June 2020 stabbing death of 26-year-old Donte Samuel of Old Road, has turned himself in to police custody and is now behind bars.

On Thursday 6th August, information coming from the Police Public Relations Office indicted that Thorne Flemming of Old Road has been arrested and charged for the offence of Murder.

According to police, Flemming turned himself in to the Police on Wednesday 5th August and that he was accompanied by his lawyer.

He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

The wanted poster was issued on Sunday 2nd August.

In relation to the homicide incident, police investigations revealed that close to 4 PM on Tuesday 2nd June, an altercation between several persons took place in Old Road fatally wounding Samuel.

Reportedly, he was stabbed in the chest and 31-year-old Quezney Watson, also of Old Road, received a wound to his left eye.

Both were transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital in private vehicles.

Samuel succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Hospital while Watson underwent surgery.

An autopsy concluded that Samuel’s death was due to Cardiac Tamponade secondary to a single stab wound to the left anterior chest with heart injury.