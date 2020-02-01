BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 31st January 2020)– An autopsy report has revealed that homicide victim national footballer 28-year-old Kennedy ‘K’ Isles died from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting incident outside his home over the past weekend.

Police are reporting that several persons have been assisting the shooting death investigation, and that one of two individuals taken into custody has been released to date.

“Several persons have been assisting the Police with investigations into the death of Kennedy Isles who was fatally wounded on January 24, 2020. Two persons were taken into Police custody on Wednesday to assist with investigations, while another two were recently released from custody after being held on the same grounds. The investigative arm of the Force is following every lead in the case,” a police statement issued yesterday (Thursday 30th January 2020) read.

Investigations so far have revealed that the Taylor’s Village resident, who resided at Sandown Road in Newtown, was outside his home when he was approached by an armed assailant who opened fire at him sometime after 9 p.m.

Reportedly, Isles was wounded several times about the body and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov who performed an autopsy two days later on Sunday 26th January 26, concluded that the cause of death was as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or via using the crime hotline 707.

Isle’s death is the first recorded homicide for 2020.

The St.Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), in a social media post on Facebook expressed condolences saying: “The SKNFA and the entire football family in St. Kitts and Nevis is saddened by the news of the death of Senior Men’s Team and Newtown United player Kennedy “K” Isles last evening, Friday 24 January 2020. We take this opportunity to extend our condolences to the family of Kennedy and the members of the Newtown United Football Club. Our prayers and our thoughts are with his family and the members of the Newtown United FC during this time.

Internationally-recognised footballer from St.Kitts-Nevis Atiba Harris, too, has conveyed sympathies while applauding the athletic abilities of his former national teammate.

“Rest easy my brother Kennedy Isles. Condolences to the family and friends. As a friend and a former national teammate, I’ll miss you. You were one of those players who could have done anything with the ball and blessed with natural ability. You were a game changer. You had personality… You brought life to our training camps on national team but also made it known when you weren’t pleased with what was going on. You’ve lived your life your way and I’m happy to have known you. It’s truly sad that you have departed from us this way but your memories will surely live on… Rest Easy Baller K ️🇰🇳… Condolences to your family again…” he remarked in a Facebook post.

In other gun-related news, on Monday 20th January 2020, police responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the vicinity of the Golden Grove Projects in Nevis at about 10:15 p.m.

Investigations so far have revealed that two juveniles and two adults were in a yard when two masked assailants approached them and fired several shots in their direction before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269 or their nearest Police Station.