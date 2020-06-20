BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 19th June 2020) – Two young men were recently left hurt after a motorcycle they were riding on crashed into the side of a pickup with the driver being the seriously injured one.

Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred along the Island Main Road in Keys Village on Thursday 11th June 2020 at about 4:00 PM involving motor pickup PA 3632 which is owned and was being driven by Otis Stevens of Keys Village and motorcycle PB 6487 which is owned and being driven by Leshawn Dore of Upper Cayon.

This media house notes that images of the accident scene, shows Dore with a helmet lying on a grassy area after allegedly being flung from the motorcycle which was extensively damaged.

Circumstances are that both vehicles were traveling from Basseterre towards Cayon. While Stevens was in the process of turning right at a junction in Keys Village in the vicinity of the Water Dam, the motorcycle collided with the side of the pickup.

Police said Dore sustained several injuries and was transported to the JNF General Hospital via ambulance where he was warded in critical condition at that time.

Information reaching this media house leading up to press time on Thursday 18th June indicated that the young man is in a stable condition and recovering.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.