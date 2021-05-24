BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 24th May 2021)-Information coming from the office of theChief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws on Monday 24th May 2021 has revealed that there are two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in St.Kitts-Nevis , one day after an update revealed two others.

“Since the special COVID-19 Press Briefing yesterday afternoon, we have recorded two (2) additional cases identified in our investigation of case #46. These two new cases are referred to as Case #53 and Case #54. Case #53 is an imported case and is closely related to cases #47. The individual is an inbound passenger who arrived in the Federation on May 9, 2021. Case #54 is a national and has close contact with Case #49,” it was stated.

To date, there are nine active cases out of the recorded 54.

Dr. Laws said the individuals are in isolation at a COVID-19 certified facility.