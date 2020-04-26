BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Sunday 26th April 2020)-Two more individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in St.Kitts-Nevis, making it four patients in total as eleven remain in isolation.

This information was revealed at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Sunday 26th April 2020.

Public Relations Officer of the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) Dr. Marissa Carty- as part of her presentation- told that “there are now four confirmed cases who have recovered with zero deaths.”

More up to date details are as follows:

-292 persons tested (with 15 confirmed positive)

-247 confirmed negative

-30 results pending

-1 person quarantined at a government facility

-85 quarantined at home

661 released from quarantine