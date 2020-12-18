Molineaux/Cayon Cricket Club (MCCC) Honours Players at Awards Dinner

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 17th December 2020)-The Molineaux/Cayon Cricket Club hosted its inaugural Awards Dinner on Saturday 12 December 2020, where the Club celebrated its outstanding performers throughout the year as well as installing the Executive of the Club.

The event was hosted at Sunset Café at Timothy Beach Resort where members turned out in their numbers.

The evening was punctuated with the members confirming the Club’s new Executive Body that will be led by President Steve Saunders, Vice President Jacques Taylor, Treasurer Viandré Edwards, Secretary Anthea Burroughs and Assistant Treasurer and PRO Loshaun Dixon.

The Club then honoured its top performers this year as follows:

Most Consistent Player to Practice – Loshaun Dixon

Best Fielder – Captain Larry Audain

Most Improved Player – Curwin Skeete

Team Personality Award – Valentine Anthony

Best Batsman – Jaeel Clarke

These awards were presented through the kind sponsorship of companies and person in Mr. Charles Morton (Vice President St. Kitts Cricket Association), FLOW, SKN Information Technology, National Caribbean Insurance Co. Ltd., and Carib Crafts and Graphics.

The Club also chose to honour one of its long-serving members in Mr. Leon Clarke who retired from competitive cricket this year. He was presented with a medal and a cake complements Fraites & Sons Bakery.