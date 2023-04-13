The Ministry of Health and the management of Joseph N France (JNF) General Hospital have procured new equipment for the operating theatre.



The Ministry continues to make significant investments in its surgical capabilities by procuring two GE-Datex/Ohmeda Aestiva S/5 7900 Smartvent Anesthesia Systems. These cutting-edge systems are equipped with the latest technology in anesthesia delivery, ensuring that patients receive the most precise and personalized care possible. The acquisition of these systems reflects the hospital’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality medical services to its patients.



“There is no crisis at JNF. I’m confident that we will continue to successfully address the many issues we inherited,” said Dr. Sharon Archibald, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health.



The Ministry of Health is continually reviewing all facets of the healthcare system to ensure that the necessary upgrades and replacements of vital equipment are made in a timely and effective manner. To that end, a new unit has been established within the ministry to catalogue and schedule necessary maintenance. The government remains committed to providing the highest standard of care to its citizens and residents and will continue to make the necessary investments and improvements to achieve this goal.

“The accreditation process we have embarked on is the overarching umbrella that facilitates these changes as we move forward. The Ministry of Health strongly condemns all mischaracterizations and deliberate dissemination of inaccurate information intended to tarnish the important and selfless work being done daily at all our health institutions.” continued Dr. Archibald.



The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains committed to providing the highest standard of care to its citizens and residents. The JNF General Hospital is a fundamental part of this effort.