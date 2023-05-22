The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that eye surgeries will officially resume at JNF General Hospital, effective Tuesday, 23rd May 2023. This marks a significant milestone as eye surgeries have not been carried out at the hospital since 2022 due to various equipment malfunctions.



To ensure the highest quality of care, JNF General Hospital has invested in state-of-the-art equipment, including but not limited to, a cutting-edge Ophthalmic Microscope, Ultrasounds, and Cautery. These specialty items have been strategically replaced over time, despite the challenges posed by cost and post-COVID supply chain issues. With the successful installation of these vital tools, the hospital can once again provide comprehensive eye care services.



The resumption of eye surgeries at JNF General Hospital will significantly alleviate the burden on our citizens by addressing the sizable waiting list inherited from the previous administration, which currently stands at over 200 individuals. We recognize the urgency of addressing this backlog and are committed to delivering timely and efficient eye care to those in need.



“We are pleased to have the resumption of this much-anticipated service and truly look forward to continuing to provide quality healthcare to all citizens,” said Director of Health Institutions, Dr. Jenson Morton.



Leading this vital initiative are trusted and experienced physicians, Dr. Alina Crespo, and Dr. Maria Cobas, who provide exceptional eyecare services to our patients. Their expertise and commitment will ensure that each patient receives the highest standard of care throughout their journey.



We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Alvin Edwards of Antigua & Barbuda for the invaluable support provided. The collaboration and assistance received have played a crucial role in overcoming the challenges faced during the restoration of eye care services.



The Ministry of Health extends its sincerest appreciation to the public for its understanding and patience during the temporary suspension of eye surgeries. We understand the impact this may have had on individuals and families awaiting treatment. These recent investments in advanced equipment and the dedication of the management and staff of JNF General Hospital demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people of this country.