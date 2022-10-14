Minister of the Creative Economy, the Honourable Samal Duggins said that the ministry was established with the sole purpose of ensuring that all creatives have the knowledge to succeed in the local and international markets.

The Honourable Minister made this statement during the Ministry of the Creative Economy and the Easter Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) pre-consultation press conference on October 13.

Minister Duggins in speaking to the stakeholders said, “I want all creatives, entertainers and entrepreneurs to excel just as how I want all of our radio stations festivals and event promoters to excel but songwriters and publishers should also benefit and excel as well. As we have heard today, the framework is in place for that to happen, however, we all have to do our best and do our part to make sure that the industry serves all stakeholders and not just some of us.”

“The talent is most definitely here in St. Kitts and Nevis, so let us all recognize our roles and responsibilities when it comes to entertainment so that our creatives can reap the full benefits of their creativity and talent and acquire the resources that they need to develop their craft and keep producing material because we need our economy to diversify,” he added.

He also invited the stakeholders to attend the free consultation at NEMA in St. Kitts on November 01 and at the NEPAC in Nevis on November 02.

The press conference aimed to bring awareness to copyright infringement laws and the role of ECCO in protecting music owners, songwriters and publishers.