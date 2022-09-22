Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, during the launch of the new brand campaign “Venture Deeper” in New York City on September 20 said that she is optimistic about the future of tourism within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.



In speaking to the stakeholders at the campaign, Honourable Henderson said, “During the course of this evening, you will become exceptionally acquainted with the beautiful island of St. Kitts. We are known for our exquisite natural beauty, exciting cultural events and exceptional hospitality.”



“With this, we continue to experience tourism success as seen in this year’s summer event of St. Kitts Music Festival, St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week and our recent award from world travel awards as the Caribbean’s leading destination,” she said.



She said that St. Kitts and Nevis has much to offer beyond the sun, sand and sea and highlighted that the twin-island paradise boasts approximately 250 historical sites dotted with 68 plantations and breathtaking vistas.



“As we leave the COVID-19 era in the dust, I am honoured to lead our tourism industry into this new chapter and to continue prioritizing the tourism rebuilding process and encourage economic development,” the Minister of Tourism said.



“As we move forward, our goal is to diversify our products and services to offer opportunities for our visitors to fully immerse themselves in the destination resulting in a more authentic enrichment experience,” she said.



Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison Thompson during his presentation at the brand campaign said, “Our event showcased the brilliant creative minds that worked closely with our team to create a campaign that evokes the spirit of our island.”



“We look forward to the “Venture Deeper” campaign resonating with travellers, as they discover for themselves all that the destination has to offer,” Mr. Thompson said.