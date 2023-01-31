Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, met with students of Saint Kitts and Nevis on 26th January, 2023 while on his visit to participate in the Congress on the New International Economic Order (NIEO) held in Cuba.



The Honourable Minister interacted with the students and listened to their experiences and concerns encountered while studying in Cuba. H.E. Verna Mills recounted her time spent as a student in Cuba and encouraged the students to make good use of the scholarships and to persevere despite the circumstances.



The students expressed their appreciation for the opportunities afforded them and indicated their desire to specialize in necessary medical areas for the benefit of St. Kitts and Nevis in the near future.